Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1613925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.