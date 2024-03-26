TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at TNR Gold

In related news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

