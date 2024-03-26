Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.09

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 23474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $554.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

