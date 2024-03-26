GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.23

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 316371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 76.61%. The company had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

