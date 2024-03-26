OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.97

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.97 and last traded at $139.88, with a volume of 44996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

