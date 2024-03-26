CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $290.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.07), with a volume of 118616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,101.96 and a beta of 0.90.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

