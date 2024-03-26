Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 86,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 141,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.