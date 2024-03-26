Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dover by 2,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

DOV stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $178.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.