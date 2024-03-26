Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

