Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Boosted by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.63. 1,790,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

