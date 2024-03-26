Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

