Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

