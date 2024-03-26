Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

