Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.45. 620,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.