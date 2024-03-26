Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 889 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.