Alan G. Franks Sells 15,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.97. 281,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.37 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

