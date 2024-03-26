Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after purchasing an additional 303,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,434,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

