Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

