Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $302,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSPG stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.09. 162,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,945. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

