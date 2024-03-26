Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 75,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies



Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

