1,294 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.