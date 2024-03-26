Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 13,008,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.