Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $778.57. 909,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,111. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.01 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $767.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

