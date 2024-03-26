Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128,550 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 11,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,427. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.