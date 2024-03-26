Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,647 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,378.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

IPO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

