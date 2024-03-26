Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOFree Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 652,640 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares during the period.

FDLO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,938. The firm has a market cap of $602.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

