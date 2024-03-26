Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 3,186,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.