Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 9,529,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,974,195. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

