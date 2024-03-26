Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LLY traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $774.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,411. The firm has a market cap of $736.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $722.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

