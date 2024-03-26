Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

