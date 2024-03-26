STP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.93 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. STP has a total market capitalization of $165.24 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.01 or 0.99995153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.08250571 USD and is up 11.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $15,378,477.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.