Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

