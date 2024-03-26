Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 504,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,265. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

