1,276 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,618,000 after acquiring an additional 161,270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $12.78 on Tuesday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,839,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,999. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

