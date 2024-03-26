Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $146,000 Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
RNRG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 10,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.64.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
