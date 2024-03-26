Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $205,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.