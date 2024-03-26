Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in UGI were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in UGI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,658,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.