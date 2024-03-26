Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

