Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,177,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,317. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

