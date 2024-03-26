Multibit (MUBI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.15 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Multibit has a market cap of $102.15 million and $15.03 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.11635869 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $22,339,475.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

