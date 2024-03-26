Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 5.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.48. 3,389,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,647,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $351,209. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

