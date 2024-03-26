Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 97,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.