Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 929,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 290,896 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.08.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.