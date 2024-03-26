H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.71

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 89950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $501,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,225 shares of company stock worth $3,737,282 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.