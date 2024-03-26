Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.37

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1938015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

