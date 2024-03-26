Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -180.56.

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

