Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.11

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 759040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

