Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 27705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Regulus Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 19.20. The company has a market cap of C$171.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

