Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 57833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
