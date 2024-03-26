Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Spot Coffee Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Spot Coffee Company Profile
Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide food and beverages; and wholesales roasted coffee beans. It operates its own cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Elmwood, Glens Falls, and North Tonawanda, as well as its franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls.
